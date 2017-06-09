Henrico officials address $5 million revenue shortfall for schools

Money will need to be moved around to make up for a $5,296,510 revenue shortfall for Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS).

County Manager John Vithoulkas says it happened because the school system overestimated how many students attended for the 2016-2017 school year by 576 students. That means that caused an imbalance in the budget.

“For every child, funding is roughly about $9,200, and about half of it comes from Henrico County and about half comes from the state, but that simply won't materialize,” says Vithoulkas. “Going forward, we have to find the source, and I know schools is working diligently to figure out how the error came about.”

HCPS provided a statement:

The school division is fully funded. There is no impact to instructional programming for the remaining week of the school year. Nor is there an impact to next year’s budget, which has already been adopted. The item depicted on the Board of Supervisors agenda is a way to demonstrate publicly how the current fiscal year will end with a balanced budget.

So in order to fix it, a resolution about to go before the Board of Supervisors suggests taking unused funds from positions that weren’t filled and other unspent money.

Both HCPS and Vithoulkas says this will not impact future positions, instruction planning or programming.

The Henrico County Board of Supervisors will be reviewing the budget shortfall at the monthly meeting on Tuesday. School leaders say county leaders were told about this issue in March.

Here is the resolution set to go before the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday:

There has been a revenue shortfall of $5,296,510 for Henrico County Public Schools due to the average daily membership being substantially below the estimated level and actual State Sales Tax collections being below the original statewide projection. In order to rebalance the budget after this shortfall, expenditure savings of $3,755,825 need to be moved into an inaccessible expenditure account and $1,540,685 of Supplemental Lottery Funding revenue needs to be added in place of a portion of the unrealized revenue. This Board paper consists of requests for two transfers within the Henrico County Public Schools Annual Fiscal Plan for FY 2016-17 to accomplish these purposes.

