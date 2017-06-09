NBC12 VIEWPOINT: Crossover Healthcare Ministry saves lives

By: Kym Grinnage email

This week, I attended the annual Crossover Healthcare Ministry Men’s Breakfast. Although I am very familiar with the important work of Crossover, I am still in awe of the amazing lifesaving work of this organization.

It was great to see so many men from different faiths and races gathered together to address an important issue of our time, affordable healthcare.

Crossover Healthcare Ministry’s mission is to provide free health care to the Richmond areas’ low-income, uninsured residents. Crossover is the largest free clinic in Virginia and they serve more than 7,000 patients annually at their two clinics in Richmond.

The patients who receive care from Crossover live at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Line and have NO form of health insurance, including Medicaid or Medicare. They are some of our fellow citizens who may work 2 or 3 part-time jobs, but don’t qualify for the health insurance offered by their employer. These are the working poor and their families.

Crossover does not receive any direct state or federal funding. They are able to provide this service because of volunteers, volunteer health professionals and the generosity of this community.

If you want to help make a difference or just learn more about Crossover Healthcare Ministry, you can contact them at: (804) 655.2794 or crossoverministry.org

