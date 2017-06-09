Teens killed in Richmond shooting identified

The Richmond Police Department says the two people killed in a shooting Wednesday night were 15-year-old Christian K. Singleton and 16-year-old Ketron R. Wells.

Police say officers arrived to the scene in the 3600 block of Decatur Street just before 10 p.m. and found a male unresponsive in the street. Nearby on the sidewalk another male was found unresponsive.

Both were pronounced dead on the scene.

"This is the second time this year that two teens, children, have been shot and killed together; last March in Mosby Court and now this. It is hard to imagine the pain their families are experiencing," said Police Chief Alfred Durham. "The only way we can bring some measure of comfort to them is to catch the killers. In both cases, our detectives need tips from the public to solve these crimes. Staying silent is no longer an option. I encourage anyone with information to tell us what you know."

The police department says both Singleton and Wells were students in the Richmond Public School System.

"I am deeply saddened by the deaths of two of our high school students. Our thoughts and prayers go out to their families at this time," said Superintendent Dr. Dana Bedden. "We recognize the severe impacts that these unfortunate incidents have had on the culture and climate of our schools. Every time there is an act of violence involving our students, it disrupts our learning environment and increases the already existing challenges in helping our students achieve academic success. We will continue to work collaboratively with the Richmond Police Department as well as our community partners to ensure that the safety and well-being of our students remains paramount in our school system."

Anyone with information about these homicides is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Fultz at (804) 646-3929 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

