Neighbors take precaution after rabid raccoon attacks person inside of home

It's an animal encounter that has a Glen Allen neighborhood on alert.

Henrico Police say on June 1, a rabid raccoon crawled through a chimney into a home on the 9300 block of Classic Road, attacked a cat, and then bit a person.

Classic Road residents say it’s not the first time they have come face-to-face with these nocturnal creatures.

“About two weeks ago, we saw a raccoon running down our driveway with babies on its back. That was pretty crazy,” said Brady Holmes.

Holmes says the critters crawled into his parents chimney in the past, so they decided to get it sealed.

“I'm definitely concerned about the safety of these people. The raccoons around here have kind of been a problem,” he said.

Neighbor Kevin Davis has also taken precautions and says he double bags his trash to minimize smells that might attract unwanted visitors.

“Don't leave food out. Don't leave anything out,” said Davis. “Don't go out and just leave the door open for just a second. Mainly, I'm thinking mosquitoes, but anything can crawl in that quick.”

This is the second confirmed case of rabies in Henrico in two weeks. A rabid fox bit a woman in the 3800 block of Vawter Avenue last month.

Henrico Animal Control recommends keeping your pets' rabies vaccination up to date.

Animal Control says the best ways to prevent a raccoon from getting into your chimney; install a chimney cap or grate, make sure your chimney is clean, and close the flute when you're not using it.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12