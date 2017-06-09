2 Va. men arrested, accused of hitting officers and DDOT employee with pickup truck

A Disputanta man and a Prince George man are in jail after police say the men intentionally drove a pickup truck into two officers and a DDOT employee, according to NBCWashington.

Police say Brandon Figures-Mormon, 22, and Dwayne Nicholas Taylor, 23, plowed their pickup truck into two officers that were riding bicycles near 18th Street and Columbia Road NW. At some point they also hit the DDOT employee before finally striking a dump truck.

Police have charged Figures-Mormon with assault with intent to kill and possession of an unregistered firearm. Taylor is charged with possession of an unregistered firearm.

One of the officers struck is in serious condition. The other is in fair condition. The condition of the DDOT employee is unknown.

