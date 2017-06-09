Runner dies after being struck by pickup truck on Main Street in Richmond

A man running on the 1700 block of Main Street died after being struck by a pickup truck on Friday morning.

The area between Lombardy Street and Allen Avenue is closed to traffic as police investigate.

Police say the driver of the truck remained on the scene after striking the runner.

NBC12's Stephanie Robusto is on the scene and will have updates online and on air.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12