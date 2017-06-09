Richmond runner identified after being killed by pickup truck

Richmond police have identified the retired VCU English professor, who was hit and killed by a pickup truck early Friday morning.

Richard K. Priebe, 74, of Richmond was running along Vine Street and started to cross the intersection of West Main Street without stopping when he was hit. When police arrived on the scene in the 1700 block of West Main Street, they found Priebe's body lying in the road. This happened around 6:01 a.m.

Officers quickly determined he was struck by a vehicle that was heading westbound on West Main Street. The driver remained at the scene, according to police.

"Charges, if any, are still to be determined, pending the completion of the investigation and consultation with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office," police said.

