Richmond police hosts bike ride, community day event

For the 12th year in a row, the Richmond Police Department is hosting a bike ride and community day event.

The Public Safety 5K is on Saturday, June 10 at Armstrong High School. The event will have free food, music, games, and a bounce house.

Free bicycles will also be given to the first 200 students who register.

Registration begins at 8 a.m., and the bike ride will start at 9 a.m. Participants must be at least 8 years old and have parental consent. Covered shoes and helmets are required.

Click here to register.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12