Petersburg candidates fined for improperly completing campaign finance reports

Candidates running for office in Petersburg are facing financial consequences following improper reporting of campaign finances, NBC12 has learned.

The maximum fine one candidate is facing is $1,000, while another has already been fined $100. NBC12 is learning more penalties could be on the way.

The candidates are running for a position that involves finances for the city, one that’s working aggressively to overcome previous budget challenges.

Coming up on 12News at 11 p.m., Brent Solomon is investigating the problem and what the candidates have to say about it.

