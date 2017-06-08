18,000 pounds of chicken salad being recalled

Man mows his yard with tornado in the background

Aldon Food Corporation is recalling about 18,570 pounds of chicken salad due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The products contain milk, a known allergen, which is not listed on the product label. They were produced between Jan. 1 through May 31, 2017.

The following products are affected by this recall:

5-lb. plastic tub packages containing of “BLOCK & BARREL IMPERIAL” White Meat Chicken Salad with a use-by date from May 22, 2017 through June 27, 2017.

5-lb. plastic tub packages containing of “MARKET SOURCE” White Meat Chicken Salad with a use-by date from May 22, 2017 through June 27, 2017.

5-lb. plastic tub packages containing of “DON’S SALADS” White Meat Chicken Salad with a use-by date from May 22 2017 through June 27, 2017.

5-lb. plastic tub packages containing of “HYMIE’S” White Meat Chicken Salad with a use-by date from May 22, 2017 through June 20, 2017.

5-lb. plastic tub packages containing of “DON’S SALADS” Chicken Waldorf Salad Made with White Meat Chicken with a use-by date from May 22, 2017 through June 20, 2017.

The products were shipped to distributors in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Virginia, and Pennsylvania. The number “P-8429” is listed inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Aldon Food Corporation says they received a notification that one of their ingredient suppliers that the bread crumbs the company received and used in the recalled products potentially contained undeclared milk.

There have been no reports of illnesses.

If you have purchased one of the listed products above, you are urged not consume them. Instead, Aldon Food Corporation recommends the products should be thrown away or returned to the store.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Deborah Rihs, General Manager, at (888) 321-3667.

