18,000 pounds of chicken salad being recalled

A disabled couple calls 12 for help removing a huge tree that fell in their front yard.More >>
Melissa Felts-Rogers, who lives in Mechanicsville, found a pile of letters in a dresser she was refurbishing and went on a mission to find the couple. We have now found the family of May McKinney.More >>
Candidates running for office in Petersburg are facing financial consequences following improper reporting of campaign finances, NBC12 has learned.More >>
The Children's Museum of Richmond has been selected for Dominion Energy's Solar for Students Program.More >>
A Spotsylvania man is facing several drug-related charges in connection with a teenage girl running away from home.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
The bird, whose group is now extinct, lived roughly 65 million years ago before being trapped in tree resin at a young age.More >>
The Baltimore, MD company Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced on May 25 the issuance of a voluntarily recall of Mibelas 24 FE chewable oral contraceptive, with a May 2018 expiration date.More >>
A Texas family says they believe their son died a day after going swimming from swallowing water and being unable to breathe, a condition called dry drowning.More >>
Jennifer Underwood has been renting a home on Woodview Drive in Petal, but now that her lease has expired, she must find a new home.More >>
A bus from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville has crashed in Atlanta, Georgia.More >>
Doctors are warning the public about a contagious, infectious disease that could make you think you just have an extreme stomach bug.More >>
"He kept saying 'bush, bush, bang, bang, bang'," said the 7-year-old's grandmother, Renee Cumberland. "Once we asked him, 'were you talking about the bus and you got hit?' He said 'Yes! Bang, Bang, Bang'!"More >>
