VA man arrested in connection with disappearance of 14-year-old girl

A Spotsylvania man is facing several drug-related charges in connection with a teenage girl's disappearance.

Joshua Scot Osborne, 18, was charged with distribution of schedule I/II narcotics to a minor, distribution of marijuana to a minor, carnal knowledge of a minor, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

On Tuesday, deputies responded to the 9800 block of Craigs Church Lane in reference of a "juvenile runaway." When deputies responded, they learned a 14-year-old girl left her home without her parents' permission at some point during the night. Her parents called the police and began helping officers in finding their daughter.

The girl was found on Wednesday at a home on Fox Hunt Trail. Officers discovered that Osborne picked the girl up from her home sometime after midnight on Tuesday. Deputies say the two went to the home on Fox Hunt Trail "where they engaged in illicit activities."

Osborne was arrested and is being held at Regional Jail without bond.

The 14-year-old girl was returned to her parents in good health.

