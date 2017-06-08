Henrico police search for bank robbery suspect

Henrico police are searching for a suspect in connection with a bank robbery.

The robbery happened at the First Citizen's Bank in the 10000 block of Patterson Avenue around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers say an African-American man entered the business and presented a note to an employee. The employee obeyed, and the suspect ran from the business. No weapon was displayed.

The suspect is between 5-feet-6-inches tall to 5-feet-8-inches tall, has an average build with a full goatee. He was wearing a white shirt, black pants, white shoes, a black hat, and sunglasses.

