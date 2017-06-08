Children's Museum of Richmond selected for Dominion's Solar for Students Program

The Children's Museum of Richmond has been selected for Dominion Energy's Solar for Students Program.

The program gives students a chance to observe and learn about harnessing solar energy from a solar array outside the museum. That includes a system that converts sunlight into power, as well as technical support and education materials.

The Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center, Deer Park Elementary School in Newport News, Hampton High School, and the Math-Science Innovation Center in Henrico are also included in the program.

"Each participant will receive a 1.2-kilowatt photovoltaic system that converts sunlight into electric power, as well as technical support, educational materials and training for educators. Each solar array will have a visual display that shows students and faculty real-time data on the amount of electricity generated. Each array will generate enough electricity at maximum output to power 18 desktop computers, 40 ten-gallon aquariums or 15 42-inch LED televisions," Dominion Energy said in a press release.

“Teaching our children the fundamentals of science and technology is an essential part of preparing our students for the future,” said Dietra Trent, Virginia Secretary of Education. “I'm pleased to see that more students across Virginia will have the opportunity to learn about clean energy and 21st-century jobs.

"After the solar installations are completed during the 2017-18 school year, the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation will sponsor a 'Solarbration' at each location to showcase the solar projects and give students, local officials and community members the chance to learn more about this collaborative learning project," according to a press release sent by Dominion Energy.

