Man injured in Creighton Road shooting

Richmond police are responding to a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

The shooting happened in the 2100 block of Creighton Road on Thursday afternoon.

Officers say the man was shot on the right side of his body and was taken to a nearby hospital. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

