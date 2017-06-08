'I will never see my son again.' Chesterfield family loses son to accidental shooting

On Tuesday, the Johnson family’s life changed forever after their son was struck by a bullet near their home. The family believes it was accidental.

“Someone was showing someone a gun and the gun went off. [It] struck my son in the artery, and it took his life,” shared Ronnie Johnson. 18-year-old Tyquon Whitehead was rushed to the same hospital where his mom works.

“I have to go back to work to the same place my child took his last breath,” expressed Tiesha Johnson, Tyquon’s mom.

Less than 24 hours later, the suspected shooter turned himself in. Police have charged a 16-year-old with Tyquon’s murder. The family knows the teen and believes there was no criminal activity surrounding the shooting.

“My child came from a loving, caring family. He was a productive citizen. He wanted to help people. His last wish was to be an organ donor. In his death, he thought about helping other people,” said Ronnie Johnson.

His last words are echoing in the family’s minds.

“He looked at me and said, ‘I love you, man.’ I said, ‘ I love you too, son.’ I never knew that would be the last time I would get to tell my son I love him,” expressed Ronnie Johnson.

He wants to talk about the lack of education surrounding the use of firearms. He, himself, is a gun-owner.

“People need to be educated on the proper use of a firearm,” he said, adding that his son’s death could have been prevented.

The family will hold a candlelight vigil on Friday at 7:30 p.m., walking from Darcy Lane to the area where Tyquon lost his life.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12