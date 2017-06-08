Mayor Stoney names new Director of Public Works

Mayor Stoney announced on Thursday that former Public Works Deputy Director of Operations, Bobby Vincent Jr., will now serve as the Director of Public Works.

Vincent started his career at the Department of Public Utilities in 1992 as an engineer. During his 14 years in that role, he managed and planned the "preventive maintenance and capital improvement projects concerning water and waste water treatment plants, as well as the combined sewer system," Mayor Stoney's Office said in an email.

“It is an honor to be named Director of Public Works by Mayor Stoney,” said Vincent. “I am looking forward to taking on the key areas of improvement needed within DPW, as recently outlined in the VCU performance review of City Hall.”

He has also served as the Operations Manager of the Roadway Maintenance Division, Interim Director of General Services, and Chief of Construction and Inspections.

In his most recent role as the Public Works Deputy Director of Operations, he oversaw the Divisions of Solid Waste, Grounds Maintenance, Urban Forestry, Roadway Maintenance, Street Cleaning and CIP Paving.

Vincent has served the Richmond Department of Public Works for 25 years.

“We could not have a more qualified or experienced person fill this important position,” said Mayor Stoney. “I am very pleased Bobby accepted this appointment.”

