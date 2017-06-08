Owners of WWII letters found by Mechanicsville woman identified

May McKinney and Julian Mitchell are the couple on the right. (Photo source: Brenda Helms McKinney)

An update to our story on the long-lost love letters from World War II.

Melissa Felts-Rogers, who lives in Mechanicsville, found a pile of letters in a dresser she was refurbishing and went on a mission to find the couple.

We have now found the family of May McKinney. Her granddaughter gave us a lot of information about May and Pvt. Julian J Mitchell. We’re still putting the story together, but you should know the couple were together after the war...but it’s not in the way you would expect!

Ashley Monfort will have more at 5:30 p.m.

