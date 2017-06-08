16-year-old boy missing in Fredericksburg

The Fredericksburg Police Department says a 16-year-old boy is missing after running away from a group home on Wednesday.

Alex Jenkins was last seen at 1801 William St. in Fredericksburg and may be staying in the Culpeper area with family.

Jenkins is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Jenkins is asked to call 540-373-3122.

