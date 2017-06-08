16-year-old boy missing in Fredericksburg

The Fredericksburg Police Department says a 16-year-old boy is missing after running away from a group home on Wednesday.More >>
A benefit concert will be held in Powhatan for fallen Virginia Special Agent Michael T. Walter.
A missing teen in Spotsylvania has been found safe, according to the 14-year-old's mother.
The Charlottesville City Council voted unanimously to rename Lee and Jackson Parks, according to WVIR.
A woman has been identified as a victim in a deadly crash in Spotsylvania that happened on Sunday, according to the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office.
