Juvenile charged with murder after fatal shooting of teen in Chesterfield

Chesterfield Police say they have arrested a 16-year-old after a fatal shooting on Tuesday.

The victim, 18-year-old Tyquon Whitehead, died at the hospital.

Police say Whitehead was shot near the intersection of Welch Drive and Old Creek Road. He arrived at Chippenham Hospital around 11 a.m. with a life-threatening gunshot wound where he later died.

Police have not identified the juvenile, but they say he and the victim are known to each other.

The juvenile turned himself in on Wednesday. He is charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12