Woman turns to social media to get her wallet returned

A woman turned to the social media site Reddit this week after she lost her wallet at a Richmond restaurant. She said whoever found it could keep the cash.

She just wanted the wallet back, no questions asked.

Someone in Richmond saw the post and found the wallet. He sent it back to her with all the cash and credit cards inside.

"He's my family's hero," wrote Shannon Lewis to NBC12 after airing the story Thursday morning.

Lewis says the man who found it also left a letter inside.

"We found your purse by our booth ... We tried to look you up on Facebook, but had no luck," wrote David Butler. "We weren't sure it would get to you if we turned it in so we decided to mail it to you."

Lewis wrote on Reddit that she's "lucky to live among you glorious beautiful people."

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12