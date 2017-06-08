How to watch James Comey's testimony

James Comey in a visit to Henrico in March 2016. (Source: NBC12)

Former FBI Director James Comey will testify in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday at 10 a.m.

There are several ways you can watch his testimony:

On NBC12 through about 1 p.m.

Streaming online. Click here to watch at 10 a.m.

On NBC12's Facebook page

Click here to find out how you can watch French Open coverage during the testimony.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12