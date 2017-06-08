What's Driving You Crazy: Potholes and slow downs on Forest Hill Avenue

As one project ends, another will begin this fall on Forest Hill Avenue. (Source: NBC12)

For NBC12's new feature "What's Driving You Crazy?" Perry Wilson wants to know: what's with all the slow downs and potholes on Forest Hill Avenue near the Powhite Parkway?

Well, we have some good news and some bad news.

Utility workers have been in the process of moving gas lines that are under the road, and that project should wrap up in the next 30 days. Officials say the work they are doing should also take care of the potholes.

However, City Council woman Kristen Larson posted on her Facebook page this week that more construction is on the way for Forest Hill near the Powhite-Willow Oaks area.

This fall, crews will do some major road work in the area -- including new sidewalks and a new traffic light. That project will take about two years.

Is there something driving you crazy on the roads? Head over to Candice Smith's Facebook page and let her know.

WHAT'S DRIVING YOU CRAZY:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12