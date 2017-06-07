2 men pronounced dead in South Richmond

Two men were pronounced dead in South Richmond, according to police.

A call came in for a shooting around 9:53 p.m. for shots fired in the 3600 block of Decatur Street. When officers arrived, they found two men on the ground.

Richmond Police Chief Durham says it appears to be a double homicide.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

