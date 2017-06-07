Chesterfield teen defies odds, graduates high school months after gun accident

Neico Hayden's journey to graduation day has been a difficult one, but Wednesday was a celebration of his achievement and his life.

"[It's] amazing, he's a fighter," said Neico's mother, Robin Hayden.

An accident with a shotgun left Neico with severe injuries to his face and brain. At one point, Neico was given a one percent survival rate, but after ten weeks in the hospital, he came home in March.

"To go from where I found him on Dec. 18 to watching him walk, it's a blessing," said Robin.

Neico went from barely talking and walking to now running, working out, and being able to do his school work leading to the accomplishment of a high school diploma.

"I feel the best I've felt since I first got hurt, and I'm loving it all," said Neico.

He wants to take his experiences and help others by lecturing about gun safety.

"His thought process is, let me help others so nobody ends up where I am," said Robin.

Neico plans to go to college in Jan., and he is grateful for the support of his parents and loved ones who helped ensure he made it to graduation day.

"Anybody out there who has a dream, stay close to it. Don't let other things affect it," said Neico.

