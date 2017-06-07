Zoning Board denies appeal on Westwood Tract apartment development

A heated Richmond Board of Zoning Appeals hearing drew more than 100 upset residents, battling a development in the Northside. The zoning board ruled against the upset neighbors, 4-1, elevating the matter to court. Residents are suing over the Union Presbyterian Seminary's slated 301-unit apartment complex, already under construction.

Ginter Park residents argued that they haven't been heard by the city because of loopholes. They say the city made a mistake in gr anting the seminary the building permits in the first place. Residents were steadfast in accusing the city's zoning administrator of disregarding stipulations made back in the 1950's, that the property would only be used for dorms, and not commercial housing.

The city's zoning administrator, William Davidson, said his decision was accurate and in line with the current zoning and city ordinances.

The seminary's attorney, Andrew Condlin, argued that the neighbors filing suit didn't legally meet the criteria to bring the zoning case forward, as “aggrieved” residents, in the first place.

"The fact that the opponents believe the zoning administrator is wrong, does not give them standing to appeal. The fact that they feel like they are really aggrieved, and I mean really, really aggrieved, does not make them an aggrieved party. All it makes them is someone who's in opposition to a by-right development. And that does not give you standing as an aggrieved party," said Condlin to the board.

"We are open to all sorts of development. We just think this is the wrong one. And we've tried to make that clear. We have told the seminary over and over again," said resident Sarah Driggs, who is opposed to the development.

Residents have long worried that this apartment complex, concerned that it would drain their neighborhood, snarling traffic, crowd schools and exacerbate storm water problems. Seminary administrators say their studies show the opposite.

The battle now heads to circuit court next week.

