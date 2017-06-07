Congressman McEachin requests HUD to 'cease business' with PK Management

A look at one of the bathrooms in an apartment at Essex Village. (Source: Henrico County)

Congressman Donald McEachin is requesting the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to "cease business" with PK Management due to the conditions at Essex Village Apartments in Henrico, as well as other PK Management properties.

Congressman McEachin says he "asked regional representatives for plans to address his constituents' concerns and HUD’s relationship with the management company." This comes after requests sent to HUD regarding Essex Village.

“PK Management is not meeting the spirit of its obligation to provide safe, sanitary housing. My constituents are being forced to live with sewage backups, dangerous structural issues, rodents and other vermin,” said Congressman Donald McEachin. “Enough is enough – we need to stop wasting taxpayer dollars with this company, which has appeared to mismanage properties across the country. Essex Village should ideally be closed. In any event, residents need expedited access to vouchers that will empower them to move to decent homes.”

Congressman McEachin requested the information from HUD:

Documentation of needed repairs and information about upcoming inspections at Essex Village

A plan to close Essex Village and provide vouchers to residents as soon as possible

Permission for Henrico County officials to join HUD’s inspectors for future inspections at Essex Village

Either termination or abatement of HUD’s contracts with PK Management for all properties

"I will continue to do everything I can so that my constituents do not live in these conditions and that taxpayer monies are not given millions of dollars to a company that has failed at their minimal responsibilities," said Congressman Donald McEachin.

Essex Village has been called the "worst of the worst" in Henrico by deputy county manager of public safety Colonel Douglas Middleton.

