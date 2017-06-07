Neighborhood Health Watch: Hernia surgery using robots

In Wednesday's Neighborhood Health Watch, we're discussing hernia surgery using a robot. It's a rapidly growing option for hernia repair which can be done through open surgery or minimally invasive surgery.

A hernia is a weakness of the abdominal wall where you have a protrusion. You can either be born with it or increased pressure within the abdomen from straining can cause a hernia and that includes straining from heavy lifting, exercise or constipation. Even chronic coughing can cause a hernia.

Dr. Venkat Santosh with Chippenham and Johnston-Willis hospitals has been performing robotic hernia surgery for about six years.

"Using the robot I get much better visualization, three D visualization of what I see. I have precise instrumentation," he says. "I can do more complex maneuvers. The open surgery you make a much bigger incision. You have more pain and you have the recovery is slower. The robotic is a refined form of the laparoscopy procedure where you're making very small incisions. They have less pain. They are able to go back to work sooner."

Dr. Santosh says most patients are candidates for robotic repair of their hernia.

