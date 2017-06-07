Richmond police search for more information regarding April shooting

Police release photo of the car the suspects were traveling in. (Source: Richmond police)

Richmond police need the public's help in providing more information related to a shooting that happened in the city's Northside back in April.

An officer was en route to an unrelated call when he was flagged down by a witness in the 1500 block of Chamberlayne Avenue around 10:15 p.m. on Friday, April 21.

The officer was told that a car occupied by four black boys turned northbound onto Chamberlayne Avenue from West Bacon Street.

Officers say as the suspects were yelling "unknown obscenities," a passenger in the car began firing his weapon, striking the windshield of a sedan. The vehicle then headed northbound on Chamberlayne Avenue, according to police. No injuries were reported at the scene.

However, ten minutes later a victim was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say he has since been treated and released.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Baynes at (804) 646-3617 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

