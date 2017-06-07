Mechanicsville woman finds long lost WWII love letters

A Mechanicsville woman stumbled upon a love story decades in the making.More >>
A Mechanicsville woman stumbled upon a love story decades in the making.More >>
A Mechanicsville woman contacts 12 On Your Side when she finds old love letters dating back to WWII. They were hidden inside a dresser she bought at auction.More >>
A Mechanicsville woman contacts 12 On Your Side when she finds old love letters dating back to WWII. They were hidden inside a dresser she bought at auction.More >>
The Hanover Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects who used a stolen credit card to make nearly $10,000 worth of purchases in May.More >>
The Hanover Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects who used a stolen credit card to make nearly $10,000 worth of purchases in May.More >>
Ashland police are searching for a suspect in connection with a convenience store robbery.More >>
Ashland police are searching for a suspect in connection with a convenience store robbery.More >>
The former chairman of the Virginia Republican Party, Pat Mullins, was killed Sunday in a crash in Hanover, according to a party spokesperson.More >>
The former chairman of the Virginia Republican Party, Pat Mullins, was killed Sunday in a crash in Hanover, according to a party spokesperson.More >>