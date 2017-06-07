Man arrested after shooting near bus stop on East Broad St.

Police say they have made an arrest after a person was shot last week near a bus stop in Richmond.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of East Broad Street on May 30. Shortly after the shooting, police arrested Christopher Hargrove and charged him with felonious assault and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

According to police, witnesses saw Hargrove arguing with the victim before the shooting. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and has been released from the hospital.

"The Richmond Police Department would like to thank our partners at VCU Police for their quick response and assistance,” said Lt. Jason Hudson. “The Department would also like to thank the witnesses along East Broad Street who provided key information which lead to the swift arrest of the suspect."

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

