Suspect arrested in Richmond double shooting

Richmond police need the public's help in providing more information related to a shooting that happened in the city's Northside back in April.More >>
Richmond police need the public's help in providing more information related to a shooting that happened in the city's Northside back in April.More >>
Police arrested Christopher Hargrove and charged him with felonious assault and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.More >>
Police arrested Christopher Hargrove and charged him with felonious assault and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.More >>
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a double shooting that happened outside of a 7-Eleven in the city's Westhampton neighborhood.More >>
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a double shooting that happened outside of a 7-Eleven in the city's Westhampton neighborhood.More >>
Police say three juveniles face charges after break-ins at two schools and the shooting of a Richmond Public Schools employeeMore >>
Police say three juveniles face charges after break-ins at two schools and the shooting of a Richmond Public Schools employeeMore >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>