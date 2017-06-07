Suspect arrested in Richmond double shooting

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a double shooting that happened outside of a 7-Eleven in the city's Westhampton neighborhood.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Raquan T. Waller, 19, of Richmond. He was charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police say multiple calls came in around 11:20 p.m. Sunday from the 5600 block of Patterson Avenue outside the 7-Eleven. Two victims were rushed to the hospital, and one has since been released.

The other victim's condition is considered non-life-threatening.

Anyone with any information about this double shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12