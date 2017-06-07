Martin's issues voluntary recall of its spicy chicken strips

Man mows his yard with tornado in the background

Martin's is issuing a voluntary recall for its spicy chicken strips due to milk not being listed as one of the ingredients on the label.

The recall was ordered by Water Lilies Food, Inc.

Here is more information regarding the product:

GIANT/MARTIN’S Spicy Chicken Strips, 10 oz., UPC 68826712615 with Best By dates of 3/24/2018, 3/27/2018 and 3/28/2018

This product is safe to consume if you do not suffer from a milk allergy.

However, "people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product," a Martin's spokesperson said in an email.

"Symptoms of food allergies typically appear from within a few minutes to two hours after a person has eaten the food to which he or she is allergic," Martin's said.

Allergic reactions can include the following:

Hives

Flushed skin or rash

Tingling or itchy sensation in the mouth

Face, tongue, or lip swelling

Vomiting and/or diarrhea

Abdominal cramps

Coughing or wheezing

Dizziness and/or lightheadedness

Swelling of the throat and vocal cords

Difficulty breathing

Loss of consciousness

Those who have purchased this product should throw away any unused portions and bring their receipt to Martin's for a refund.

Consumers looking for additional information on the recall may call Water Lilies Food at 718-777-8899. In addition, customers may call Martin's Customer Service at 1-888-814-4268 for more information. Customers can also visit Martin's website.

