3 kids arrested after burglaries, shooting at Norrell Annex building

Police say three juveniles face charges after break-ins at two schools and the shooting of a Richmond Public Schools (RPS) employee.

Richmond Police say they arrested a 10-year-old and two 11-year-olds detained after an attempted burglary on Tuesday. Officers responded to the Overby-Sheppard Elementary School around 7:37 p.m. after an alarm sounded and they quickly detained the juveniles.

Investigators determined that the three were also involved in a burglary on May 1 at the Norrell Annex building, where an RPS employee was shot.

"The shooting at Norrell Annex had a huge effect on the Barton Heights neighborhood," said 4th Precinct Captain Jody Blackwell. "We are pleased to be able to tell those residents that we have arrested those responsible. Still, it is a concern that juveniles of that age are committing such violent acts."

RPS Superintendent Dr. Dana Bedden released a statement regarding the arrests:

While it is disappointing to learn that three of our students were involved in these incidences, we appreciate the swift action of the Richmond Police Department and their continued partnership in keeping our schools safe. The crime and violence in our communities remains a deep concern as we continue to explore options of working collaboratively with our families and community partners to find immediate solutions to these ongoing issues.

The RPS employee suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

The three juveniles face charges of burglary, grand larceny, robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, with more charges expected.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12