3 kids arrested after burglaries, shooting at Norrell Annex building

Police say three juveniles face charges after break-ins at two schools and the shooting of a Richmond Public Schools employeeMore >>
Police say three juveniles face charges after break-ins at two schools and the shooting of a Richmond Public Schools employeeMore >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Davis has dyslexia and struggled with reading in school, but an SPCA program has left Davis with a newfound love for reading while giving dogs in rehab the companionship they crave and deserve.More >>
Davis has dyslexia and struggled with reading in school, but an SPCA program has left Davis with a newfound love for reading while giving dogs in rehab the companionship they crave and deserve.More >>
Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital on Wednesday.More >>
Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital on Wednesday.More >>
Richmond police are searching for two suspects in connection with shooting a man in the leg during an attempted carjacking.More >>
Richmond police are searching for two suspects in connection with shooting a man in the leg during an attempted carjacking.More >>