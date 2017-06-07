Glen Allen HS parents notified about multiple cases of pertussis

Henrico school officials are notifying parents at Glen Allen High School of multiple cases of pertussis (whooping cough) spreading among the students.

Pertussis is a respiratory illness that is produced during sneezing and/or coughing and is spread through the air. It can affect people of all ages.

A letter was sent home to parents Tuesday afternoon. Officials are notifying the entire student body since "it can be difficult to determine exactly who would have close contact with the case," especially in a high school setting.

