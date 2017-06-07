Benefit concert to be held for SA Walter

A benefit concert will be held in Powhatan for fallen Virginia Special Agent Michael T. Walter.

Raffle proceeds and donations will go to Blackhawk Gym co-founded by Walter. "Walter spent much of his time coaching area youth as part of the Powhatan Youth Wrestling and Community Development Corporation," the Powhatan Chamber of Commerce said in an email.

The concert will be a part of Village Vibe, an annual concert series that runs from April to August. Each moth's event sponsors a local charity. The concert is hosted by the Powhatan Chamber of Commerce.

"This is a free event with donations raised through raffle tickets sold at the concert," the Powhatan Chamber of Commerce said.

En'Novation will be performing at June's concert.

The concert will take place on Friday, June 23 from 7 to 10 p.m. in Powhatan's Historic Courthouse District at Village Meadow, located at 3920 Marion Harland Lane.

