Mechanicsville woman finds WWII letters in dresser bought at auction

A Mechanicsville woman contacts 12 On Your Side when she finds old love letters dating back to WWII. They were hidden inside a dresser she bought at auction.

The letters are addressed to a soldier who was drafted and date back to 1942.

Here’s her message to NBC12:

I would love channel 12 help with this!!! Ok please share! I am trying to find Julian J Mitchel he was stationed in camp wheeler Georgia June and July 1942 I found a lot of letter that his sweetheart at the time wrote him tucked away in a draw of a dresser I bought from auction! The woman's name writing the letters is May McKinney at the time she lived at 110 w Cary st Richmond va! This man kept these letters for 75yrs I would love to return them to either May or Julian's family! Please share ! ?? ?? I love a good love story.

Ashley Monfort is talking to Melissa Felts Rogers who found the letters. The story is at 6 p.m.

