Henrico Police: 2 people arrested for having drugs in car with child

Henrico Police say two people were arrested Tuesday after drugs were found in their car - along with a child.

Amber Nichole Trivett and James Tillis Wickline Jr. face drug possession charges and child neglect charges. Wickline Jr. is also charged with driving on a suspended operator’s license.

Police say they pulled over a vehicle that Wickline Jr. was driving. Trivett and a child were also in the car. Police say they searched the car and found drug paraphernalia, heroin and cocaine.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12