Rabid raccoon attacks pet, family member in Henrico home

Police say a rabid raccoon was found inside of a home in Henrico last week.

Animal Control responded to the 9300 block of Classic Road on June 1 for a report of a raccoon fighting with a cat. A family member in the home that tried to stop the raccoon was bitten on the hand.

The State Lab tested the raccoon and returned a positive result on June 7. The person that was attacked is receiving medical treatment and the cat has been quarantined.

This is the second confirmed case of rabies in Henrico this year. A rabid fox bit a woman in the 3800 block of Vawter Avenue last month.

To report abnormal wildlife behavior to the Henrico Police, call the non-emergency number at (804) 501-5000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12