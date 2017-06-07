Man taken to hospital after shooting on Creighton Road

Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital on Wednesday.

It happened around 11:38 a.m. in the 200 block of Creighton Road. Police say they received a call for random gunfire, and when they arrived, they found a man with non-life threatening injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Police have not released any information about what led to the shooting or any suspects at this time. Call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 if you have any information that can help.

