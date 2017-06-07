Kids read to dogs in SPCA rehab program

A new program at the SPCA is benefiting both the animals sheltered there and children who go there to read to the animals.

Seven-year-old Aidan Davis has been reading to dogs at the Richmond SPCA for several months. Davis, a second grader, got involved with doing so after his learning instructor approached the SPCA.

Davis has dyslexia and struggled with reading in school.

"Because it would be like hard, like difficult, like this book, I would be having problems," Davis said.

Davis’ parents got in contact with Caroline Hughes - a language fundamental specialist who started tutoring Davis outside of school. Immediately, both Davis and Hughes say that they noticed a difference. Part of it was because Hughes could take more time with Davis, but a few months ago, Hughes had an idea. She contacted a friend at the SPCA after reading an article about kids reading to dogs and asked if she could bring her students in to do the same.

"I thought it would encourage them and be something else to make reading fun," Hughes said.

The SPCA jumped on board and soon implemented a program.

“I think what these dogs do for the kids is provide them with a wonderful, nonjudgmental, accepting, loving individual to listen to them, and that is a comforting thing for kids who might otherwise feel anxious.”

Hughes brought three of her kids in to read, including Davis and she said what happened was incredible.

“It was really quite beautiful,” Hughes said. “It was an emotional experience to watch.”

Hughes said the children read in shifts and the dogs sat and listened, quietly. She said there was even a scared dog that soon approached the gate to listen and watch the kids read. The dogs being read to are going through rehab for different surgeries and are often isolated from human interaction. Davis’ favorite dog, and the one he loves to read to, is named Airheart.

It's an experience that has left Davis with a newfound love for reading, and dogs like Airheart the companionship they crave and deserve.

If you are are an educator and want your students to participate in a program like this, you can contact the SPCA humane education program at 804-521-1327 or khosack@richmondspca.org.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12