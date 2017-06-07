Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office searching for 14-year-old girl

The Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office is searching for a 14-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Monday.

Deputies say Marisa Pavey likely ran away from home.

She's 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

If you have any information about Pavey, call 540-582-7115.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12