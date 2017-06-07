Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office searching for 14-year-old girl - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office searching for 14-year-old girl

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
SPOTSYLVANIA, VA (WWBT) -

The Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office is searching for a 14-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Monday. 

Deputies say Marisa Pavey likely ran away from home.

She's 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. 

If you have any information about Pavey, call 540-582-7115.

