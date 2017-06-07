Sears at Regency Square to close

The Sears at Regency Square is closing later this year. (Source: NBC12)

The Sears at Regency Square Mall in Henrico is one of dozens of stores around the country that will close this year.

Business Insider announced Wednesday that Sears is shutting down 72 stores on top of the more than 180 stores that were already slated to close.

The stores are expected to close in September.

This round of closures will mean there are about 1,200 Sears locations in the U.S., down from 2,073 five years ago.

