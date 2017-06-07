Colonial Heights man found shot to death in Petersburg

The Petersburg Police Department says a 36-year-old man was found shot to death in Petersburg late Tuesday.

Police arrived to the scene in the 10 block of Sandlewood Court just after 11:30 p.m. and found Lewis E. Garris II with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

