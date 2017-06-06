2 suspects wanted in connection with shooting man in leg during attempted carjacking

Richmond police are searching for two suspects in connection with shooting a man in the leg during an attempted carjacking.

Officers received a call around 7:51 p.m. on Tuesday for a person shot near 30th Street and Nine Mile Road. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man shot in the leg.

Police say this happened during an attempted carjacking, and nothing was taken. Officers say two black men ran from the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

