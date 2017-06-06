Pickup truck driver in hospital after crashing into power pole

A pickup truck driver is in the hospital after he crashed into a pole on Huguenot Road, near Chesterfield Towne Center, early Tuesday evening.

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m., and officers were already working a separate crash on Huguenot Road, near Old Buckingham Road, when a pickup truck drove through the scene and veered into a power pole right near the Exxon on Midlothian Turnpike.

A man working at the Exxon says he was behind the register when he heard loud booms, and he saw the car on fire and it was making popping sounds.

"It was two police officers and maybe three GoodSamaritanss, and they had them on their shoulder," said Darrell Tennyson, an Exxon employee. "So I'm guessing he was unconscious. They carried him and laid him down right there in front of the store."

The man was taken to VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

