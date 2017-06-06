Rally in the Alley coming to RIR

The Flying Squirrels, Richmond International Raceway (RIR), and Barton Mallow announced the Rally in the Alley event Tuesday afternoon at AMF in Mechanicsville.

This bowling event will raise money for the RVA Field of Dreams Fest, which improves inner-city baseball fields. It will also benefit Henrico County Vocational/Technical Schools.

The event will be held at RIR on Sept. 7, with teams including a NASCAR driver, a Flying Squirrel or a Richmond-area celebrity, pro bowler, and two other members.

"Rally in the Alley will comprise of eight teams bowling two rounds with 15-minute breaks in between," said the press release.

"The emphasis of the field of dreams fest has always been to refurbish fields in Richmond, as well as support the career and technical education center in Henrico County as well, something that's close to all of us, youth, education, and recreation," said Dennis Bickmeier.

"The uniqueness of this event is just really, really special. Like I said before... I think it's fun. I think it's different certainly, and I think it's impactful and we're looking forward to it very, very much," said Parney, owner of the Flying Squirrels.

This event will come after RIR hosts The Pro Women's Bowling Championships during the week, which is from Sept. 3 to 6.

"VIP tickets for Rally in the Alley with access to the VIP lounge, meet and greet with pro-celebrity attendees, hors d'oeuvres, and premium drink tickets are $100. General admission tickets will go on sale at a later date. VIP tickets for Rally in the Alley to support RVA Field of Dreams Fest are available at the Richmond box office, via phone at 866-455-7223 and online at rir.com," according to the press release.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12