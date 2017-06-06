Henrico woman sentenced to 18 years in prison in connection with stabbing girlfriend

A Henrico woman has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for the second-degree murder of her girlfriend.

On Oct. 27, 2016, Henrico police say Sheena Yolanda Wilson showed up at a Richmond police station and told officers to go check on her girlfriend, whom she lived with at the Viviana Hall townhomes in the 800 block of Pleasant Street.

Wilson was covered in blood and said there was an altercation with the victim, Ava Latae Tucker, 26. Tucker was stabbed to death, according to sources, and later found in her bed by officers.

Neighbors say Tucker and Wilson moved into the Viviana Hall townhomes last year.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12