RPS students face punishment for bullying on par with assault

Students at Richmond Public Schools could now face considerably tougher punishment for bullying. The Richmond School Board voted on Monday to discipline bullying and cyber bullying on the same level as assault and battery.

More than 100 offenses and their consequences are listed in RPS Code of Responsible Ethics (SCORE). Administrators have now changed the policy, allowing for less leniency when it comes to bullying.

Brutal accounts of bullying and its irreversible consequences are well documented, especially with social media.

"You hear terrible stories about kids getting cyber bullied and then hurting themselves," said Richmond Public Schools parent Erin Bishop, whose son is in third grade.

"[Bullying] affects kids when they get older if they are bullied constantly,” added another parent Jessica Watts.

Bullying and cyber bullying are now reclassified as a more severe offense within Richmond Public Schools. Discipline measures for those offenses used to allow for the complete range of punishment levels, one through five, in the school's code of ethics. That could mean anything from a student changing a desk to expulsion.

Now, bullying is slated only for punishment levels four and five, the same as assault and battery. The punishment calls for a possible long-term suspension, expulsion, getting transferred to an alternative school, and even police being brought into the situation.

However, that does not mean all instances of bullying will automatically get a maximum punishment. The Richmond Public Schools code of ethics states that each discipline case, and its punishment, will be evaluated individually, on the offense's seriousness and the student's age and disciplinary record.

Within the Chesterfield Public Schools code of conduct, students punished for bullying could face expulsion, as well. In Henrico, bullying is slated for up to a ten-day suspension.

