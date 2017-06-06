VA Department of Education finishes review of Richmond Schools

The Virginia Department of Education says it's concerned with Richmond schools.

The school board asked the state for a division-wide review, in part, because several schools lost their accreditation this year.

The Department of Education sent a team of its staff, as well as several contractors, into Richmond schools for a week. It was studying nearly the entire scope of the school division's functions to determine what Richmond's doing well -- and what it needs to fix.

"We're looking at the accreditation status of a number of schools in Richmond and we've been looking at them as individuals each school separately," said Dr. Steven Staples of the Virginia Department of Education.

It's because Richmond schools are going the wrong direction. This year, only 12 of the city's 44 schools are fully accredited -- 17 fewer than the year before. Worse still, two more schools were denied accreditation. One of the reasons the school board asked the state to come in and conduct this review.

"The intent of the division-level review is to begin to look across the division, so we might build a synergy that supports more than one school at a time," said Dr. Staples.

State Superintendent Dr. Steven Staples says he's pleased RPS came to the state asking for help. Though he acknowledges the series of missteps recently, the surprise $8.3 million in surplus money, parting ways with Superintendent Bedding -- all elements the state is now keeping an eye on.

"But certainly the state board, when a division the size of Richmond is engaging in a division-level review, it's certainly something the state board is concerned about and wants to be involved with," said Dr. Staples.

On Monday night, Dr. Staples explained to the Richmond school board what the next steps of this process look like. The review is done. The findings are still being compiled, and they'll be reported to the school board two weeks from Wednesday.

