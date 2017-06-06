RPD needs help in identifying man in sketch that may help solve 1998 cold case

Richmond police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man in a sketch, who may have information that might help detectives in solving a homicide that happened in the city's Southside nearly 20 years ago.

Just after 6 a.m. on Aug. 16, 1998, officers responded to the 5000 block of Red Oak Lane for a person shot. When officers arrived, they found Karen D. Greene ("Neecy"), 36, suffering from a gunshot wound on the front porch of a home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, officers say residents told police a gunshot was heard around 2 a.m. that morning.

“Detectives have been working on this cold case for 20 years,” said Det. D. Burt. “Someone out there knows something. We’re asking that person or those individuals who may have information to contact us immediately so we can give Karen and her family the long overdue justice they deserve.”

Anyone with any information about the man's identity is asked to call Major Crimes Detectives D. Burt at (804) 646-3913 or W. Thompson at (804) 646-3925 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12