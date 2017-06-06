RPD needs help in identifying man in sketch that may help solve 1998 cold case

Richmond police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man in a sketch, who may have information that might help detectives in solving a homicide that happened in the city's Southside nearly 20 years ago.More >>
The Virginia Department of Education says it's concerned with Richmond schools.More >>
Students at Richmond Public Schools could now face considerably tougher punishment for bullying.More >>
Police have arrested the suspect in connection with a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.More >>
A man is recovering in the hospital after police say he accidentally shot himself.More >>
